Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $252,000.

EAT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. 383,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,001. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.23. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $28,811.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,554.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Brinker International to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens cut Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.94.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

