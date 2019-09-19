Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,460 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 236,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,213,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 47,963 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,162. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 82.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $493.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

