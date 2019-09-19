Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,780 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Hancock Whitney worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.50. 73,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $50.88.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $299.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

