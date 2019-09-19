salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 620 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $94,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $92,907.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $95,418.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $90,210.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $89,056.80.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $88,771.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $97,377.20.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.35, for a total value of $95,077.00.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 105.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 294.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point set a $193.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

