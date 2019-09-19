Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.00

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (LON:SO4) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Salt Lake Potash in a report on Wednesday.

Get Salt Lake Potash alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.77.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited, formerly Wildhorse Energy Limited, is a mineral exploration company. The Company’s principal activities include exploration and development of resource projects. Its segments include United States of America and Australia Potash. It holds a range of salt lake brine projects (Projects) in Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.