Sandler Capital Management Grows Stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,434 shares during the quarter. CAE comprises about 1.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.24% of CAE worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in CAE by 3,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,214,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CAE by 1,080.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,753,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in CAE by 35.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,511,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,816,000 after purchasing an additional 921,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CAE by 61.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,532,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,176 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $15,275,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 5,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,405. Cae Inc has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.