Sandler Capital Management Makes New $12.17 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,170,000. Vulcan Materials makes up about 0.8% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.51. 45,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,011. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.19.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.