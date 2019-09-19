Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Position Trimmed by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,196 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

SASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 2,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $40.56.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $82.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

