Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 710” Price Target for BP (LON:BP)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 646.56 ($8.45).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 515.10 ($6.73) on Monday. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 507.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 537.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £316.68 ($413.80). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 184 shares of company stock worth $95,172.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

