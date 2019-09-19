SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) CEO George Lista Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) CEO George Lista sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Lista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, George Lista sold 2,600 shares of SB One Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.10, for a total transaction of $4,792,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, George Lista sold 2,500 shares of SB One Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $55,850.00.

On Friday, June 21st, George Lista sold 2,007 shares of SB One Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $44,073.72.

Shares of SBBX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 2,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,124. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from SB One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

SBBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 515.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 62.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

