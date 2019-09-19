SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.21. 717,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.49. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $146.13 and a 1 year high of $270.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total transaction of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,472,180.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total transaction of $516,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.