Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €26.30 ($30.58) and last traded at €26.00 ($30.23), approximately 701 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €25.80 ($30.00).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $230.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71.

About Schaltbau (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies systems and components for the railway, automotive, and capital goods industries worldwide. It operates through Mobile Transportation Technology, Stationary Transportation Technology, and Components segments. The Mobile Transportation Technology segment offers door and boarding systems for buses, trains, and commercial vehicles, as well as interior fittings for rolling stock; and systems equipped with safety technology and boarding aids for underground trains, metros, trams, regional trains, and railcars, as well as high-speed trains.

