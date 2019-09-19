Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €76.86 ($89.37).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric stock traded up €0.50 ($0.58) on Thursday, reaching €81.04 ($94.23). The company had a trading volume of 581,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.68. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.