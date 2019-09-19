Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,227,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.05. 2,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

