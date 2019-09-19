Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $855.78 Million

Brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to announce sales of $855.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $852.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $860.10 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $873.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Longbow Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $119,196.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $470,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,530,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,040,000 after acquiring an additional 95,353 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,323,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 331,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,595,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,506,000 after acquiring an additional 538,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,111,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

ST traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 528,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,727. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $52.63.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

