SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.85

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 4069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

SHECY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.33.

About SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

