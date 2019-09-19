Shoe Carnival (SCVL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) recently:

9/11/2019 – Shoe Carnival was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – Shoe Carnival was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/31/2019 – Shoe Carnival was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Shoe Carnival had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

8/28/2019 – Shoe Carnival was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/23/2019 – Shoe Carnival was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Shoe Carnival was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/21/2019 – Shoe Carnival was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Shoe Carnival was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – Shoe Carnival was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/24/2019 – Shoe Carnival was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $478.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $268.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $431,748.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,520.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 39.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 11.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 55.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

