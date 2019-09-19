Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,130,000 after acquiring an additional 275,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,630,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,761,000 after acquiring an additional 632,726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,180 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,868,000 after acquiring an additional 531,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,185,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,893,000 after acquiring an additional 448,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.86. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.