Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 389 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.21. The stock had a trading volume of 469,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,558. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

