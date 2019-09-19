Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,954,210,000 after buying an additional 88,933 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 333,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,559,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.57. 42,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.78 and a 200 day moving average of $190.17. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cascend Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

