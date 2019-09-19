Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $492,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $348,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Stephens began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $164.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,888. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.