Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,888,000 after buying an additional 6,313,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,712,000 after buying an additional 145,787 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,353,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,550,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,439,000 after purchasing an additional 185,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,461,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,504,000 after purchasing an additional 293,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.06. 1,734,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

