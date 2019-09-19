Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $41.04 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Forward Air worth $41,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3,740.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,939,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 13.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

FWRD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.54. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $72.81.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

