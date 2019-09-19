Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,473,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,699,000 after acquiring an additional 278,709 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,861,000 after acquiring an additional 150,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $394.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,100. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

