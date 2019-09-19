Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

