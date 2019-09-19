Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $5,951,411.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

EL stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.50. 851,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

