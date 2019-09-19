SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on SINA. BOCOM International raised SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie downgraded SINA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get SINA alerts:

Shares of SINA stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $43.58. 703,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SINA has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. SINA had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SINA will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SINA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SINA by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SINA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SINA by 4.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SINA by 53.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.