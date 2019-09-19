Sio Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,236 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,236 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.28% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBIO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 1,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,186. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.