Sio Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 59,668 Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 71.7% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 10,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 256.69% and a negative net margin of 3,450.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.