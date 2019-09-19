Sio Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Sio Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Globus Medical worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 620.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMED traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.07. 18,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

