Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Position Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 533.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2,942.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI remained flat at $$6.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,371,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

