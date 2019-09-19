Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,319 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sirius XM by 2,942.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.37.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,371,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.