SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SJMHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SJM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of SJMHF stock remained flat at $$1.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. SJM has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.37.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

