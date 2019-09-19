SkyTop Capital Management LLC Has $10.62 Million Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

SkyTop Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,763 shares during the period. KAR Auction Services comprises approximately 9.0% of SkyTop Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SkyTop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 227,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

