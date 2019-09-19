Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,234,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,756. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $387,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,120,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,499 shares of company stock worth $4,003,924 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

