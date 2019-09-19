SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Receives $18.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 3,800,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,116. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.33 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $407.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,433,000 after buying an additional 2,921,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,799,000 after buying an additional 582,176 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its position in SM Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 2,956,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after buying an additional 467,185 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,453,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 351,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,961,000.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

