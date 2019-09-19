Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,682.46

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,682.46 and traded as high as $1,921.00. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $1,912.50, with a volume of 1,598,781 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SN. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,730 ($22.61) to GBX 1,830 ($23.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,551.11 ($20.27).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,913.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,682.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion and a PE ratio of 24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Virginia Bottomley acquired 201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

