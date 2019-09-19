Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stock Position Lowered by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth $1,774,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.