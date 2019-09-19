Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $32.05, approximately 180 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.