Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jared Grusd Sells 30,405 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 30,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $507,763.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,430,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,585,458.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Jared Grusd sold 31,129 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $488,102.72.

On Friday, August 16th, Jared Grusd sold 30,390 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $487,759.50.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Jared Grusd sold 61,534 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $985,774.68.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jared Grusd sold 30,864 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $472,836.48.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jared Grusd sold 30,659 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $457,432.28.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,940,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,806. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 38.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Snap by 8.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

