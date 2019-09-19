Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 673,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,806. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 165,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,481,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 25,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $391,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,201,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,377,702.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,472,570 shares of company stock worth $92,872,757.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Snap from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

