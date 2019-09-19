Snovio 24-Hour Volume Hits $22,921.00 (SNOV)

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Snovio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin and Bibox. In the last week, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Snovio has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Snovio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00209489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.01214964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00093697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017949 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020420 BTC.

Snovio Profile

Snovio’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovio’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico.

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.