SocialCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4,307.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. SocialCoin has a market cap of $4,307.00 and $95.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SocialCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SocialCoin has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin (SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

