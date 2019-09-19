Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.41

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.33. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

