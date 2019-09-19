Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and last traded at GBX 999.50 ($13.06), 91,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 400,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 997.50 ($13.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Softcat from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 964.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 904.60.

In other Softcat news, insider Peter Ventress sold 18,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 943 ($12.32), for a total transaction of £171,644.86 ($224,284.41).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

