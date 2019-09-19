Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Shares Up 0.3%

Software AG (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.10, 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWDAF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

About Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

