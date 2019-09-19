Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 5.6%

Sokoman Minerals Corp (CVE:SIC)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 73,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 610,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.30.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Central Newfound Gold project situated in central Newfoundland. It also holds 100% interest in the Iron Horse project located northeast of Labrador City; the Startrek and Antimony Ridge projects situated in Newfoundland; and the Moosehead Gold Property located in central Newfoundland.

