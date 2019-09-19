SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,533,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 600% from the previous session’s volume of 1,504,536 shares.The stock last traded at $39.43 and had previously closed at $39.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 282,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 180,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.