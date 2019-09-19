SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.20

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 4992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

