Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Trading Down 5.1%

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.08 and last traded at $53.56, 578,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 477,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

In other news, insider David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $123,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $230,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $283,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

